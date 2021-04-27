Ian Book To Patriots? Evaluating QB’s Potential Fit In New England

Book also was a dangerous ball-carrier who threw well on the move and could hurt defenses with his legs, racking up more than 1,500 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns in his Irish career. He tested well in speed and agility drills at his combine (85th percentile in the 40, 85th in short shuttle, 73rd in three-cone) and scouting reports use words like “gamer” and “gutsy” to describe his competitiveness.

That sounds like a player who’d interest the Patriots, right? A proven leader with big-game experience and a winning track record who’s reasonably accurate and doesn’t turn the ball over? With mobility to boot? Book even turned in a strong week of practice at the Senior Bowl, which produces a handful of Patriots draft picks each year.

Book’s limitations, though, might take him off New England’s draft board and could prevent him from sticking in the NFL.

Let’s start with his measurables. Book is 6 feet tall. Yes, it’s possible for a “short” quarterback to find success in the NFL (see: Drew Brees, Russell Wilson, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray). But the Patriots have yet to draft one under Bill Belichick.

New England has selected 11 QBs since Belichick arrived in 2000, and all of them stood at least 6-foot-2:

Tom Brady 2000, sixth round 6-foot-4 3/8 211 pounds Rohan Davey 2002, fourth round 6-foot-2 245 pounds Kliff Kingsbury 2003, sixth round 6-foot-3 1/2 213 pounds Matt Cassel 2005, seventh round 6-foot-4 3/8 222 pounds Kevin O’Connell 2008, third round 6-foot-5 225 pounds Zac Robinson 2010, seventh round 6-foot-2 1/2 214 pounds Ryan Mallett 2011, third round 6-foot-6 3/4 253 pounds Jimmy Garoppolo 2014, second round 6-foot-2 1/4 226 pounds Jacoby Brissett 2016, third round 6-foot-3 3/4 231 pounds Danny Etling 2018, seventh round 6-foot-2 1/2 222 pounds Jarrett Stidham 2019, fourth round 6-foot-2 3/8 218 pounds

Brian Hoyer, who made the team as an undrafted rookie in 2009, also hit that 6-foot-2 benchmark.

And height isn’t the biggest knock on Book. It’s his lack of arm strength, which PFF’s Mike Renner called “well below average” and NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein wrote “fall(s) below NFL standards.”

Book relied on short passes more than any other QB in this draft, with 74.6 percent of his completions coming on throws either behind the line (17.6 percent) or to targets less than 10 yards downfield (57.0 percent), according to PFF charting data. Only Arkansas’ Feleipe Franks, a fellow Day 3 prospect, had a higher completion share between zero and 9 yards (73.5); eight of the other 11 were below 45 percent, meaning a far higher percentage of their completed passes came on longer throws.

Book had the lowest completion share of passes that traveled 10-plus yards (25.4 percent) and the second-lowest of 20-plus yards (7.0 percent). Only Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond was lower (6.4 percent). Book’s average depth of target (8.49 yards, per PFF) also was third-lowest among QBs with the best chance of being drafted, ahead of Stanford’s Davis Mills and Mond.

PFF classified just 2.7 percent of Book’s completions last season as “big-time throws” — defined as “a pass with excellent ball location and timing, generally thrown further down the field and/or into a tighter window” — which ranked 101st among FBS quarterbacks and last in this draft class.