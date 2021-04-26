Jimmy Garoppolo-To-Patriots Trade Wouldn’t Surprise Peter King

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots could add their next starting quarterback this week — and it might not be a 2021 draft pick.

NBC Sports’ Peter King on Monday floated the possibility of the Patriots swinging a draft-week (or draft-day) trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who began his career in Foxboro.

The 49ers are poised to draft their QB of the future after acquiring the third overall pick, and though head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have said they plan to keep Garoppolo as their short-term starter, King believes their asking price for the former Patriots backup will drop.

“It won’t surprise me if the Niners make Jimmy Garoppolo more available than he’s been,” King wrote in his “Football Morning in America” column. “In other words, instead of trying to get a first-round pick for him, maybe considering taking a two for him. I wonder if the Patriots would deal the 46th pick in the draft, or their second-rounder in 2022, for their old friend.”

According to multiple reports, San Francisco is deciding between Alabama’s Mac Jones and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance at No. 3. Choosing Jones would increase the odds of a Garoppolo trade, as Lance — who competed in the lower-level FCS and has played just one game in the last 15 months — is more likely to need a year of seasoning before he’s ready to start at the NFL level.