NFL Draft Live Stream: Watch First Round Online, On TV

The National Football League on Thursday night will usher in 32 new players to the league.

The 2021 NFL Draft will kick off in primetime and span over three days. Round 1 will be held Thursday, followed by 2 and 3 on Friday and the remaining four rounds Saturday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets own the first two picks in the draft and are expected to select Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson, respectively. But beyond those picks, it’s anyone’s guess as to what will go down.

Here is how to watch the first round of the draft online and on TV:

When: Thursday, April 29 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN | NFL Network

