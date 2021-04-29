Why Ex-Patriots Exec Believes Justin Fields Rumors Are ‘Smokescreen’

NESN Logo Sign In

With just hours to go before the start of the 2021 NFL Draft, multiple sportsbooks view the New England Patriots as the favorites to land Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

Michael Lombardi still can’t see that happening.

Lombardi, who worked under Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in New England and Cleveland, has pooh-poohed the rampant Fields-to-Pats rumors in recent weeks, saying the highly touted QB prospect isn’t a fit for the Patriots’ system.

He did so again Thursday on his “GM Shuffle” podcast, calling the speculation linking Fields to the Patriots “one of the great smokescreens … of all time.”

“This is one of the great narratives that have gone on,” Lombardi said. “I’m not sure how. It’s just the steamroller effect of the draft, right? ‘The Patriots are trying to get to (pick No.) 8. The Patriots want Justin Fields.’ I would say this: by this time (Friday), I don’t think Justin Fields will be a Patriot.

“Now, maybe I’m wrong. Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe I don’t know a goddamn thing. But these things are just out of control. It’s one of the great smokescreens I’ve seen of all time, and you’ve got everybody buying it. You’ve got everybody from the Worldwide Leader — everybody. It just piles on, one after the other after the other, and there’s no fact to it. Seriously, who’s talked to Belichick? Who’s talked to Belichick to find this is fact?

“So you put it out there — Fields. OK, we’ll see. I’ll place a bet that maybe it won’t happen and see who wins.”