NFL Draft Order 2021: Full List Of Every Pick Before First Round Begins

Looking for the NFL draft order? You’ve come to the right place.

The 2021 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night with Round 1. The event, held this year in Cleveland, then will continue Friday night with Rounds 2 and 3, before concluding Saturday with Rounds 4 through 7.

There’s no shortage of drama, with as many as five quarterbacks expected to go early in the first round. It also won’t be shocking if teams start trading all over the board Thursday, potentially shaping the NFL landscape for years to come.

The San Francisco 49ers already traded up from No. 12 to No. 3 in a blockbuster with the Miami Dolphins, while the Kansas City Chiefs last week flipped their first-round pick (No. 31) to the Baltimore Ravens in a deal for Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

Here’s the round-by-round list of every pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, No. 1 through No. 259, which obviously is subject to change at any moment.

The * denotes picks that are part of a trade that is not yet official, per NFL.com.

ROUND 1

1) Jacksonville Jaguars

2) New York Jets

3) San Francisco 49ers (from Houston Texans through Miami Dolphins)

4) Atlanta Falcons

5) Cincinnati Bengals

6) Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia Eagles)

7) Detroit Lions

8) Carolina Panthers

9) Denver Broncos

10) Dallas Cowboys

11) New York Giants

12) Philadelphia Eagles (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)

13) Los Angeles Chargers

14) Minnesota Vikings

15) New England Patriots

16) Arizona Cardinals

17) Las Vegas Raiders

18) Miami Dolphins

19) Washington Football Team

20) Chicago Bears

21) Indianapolis Colts

22) Tennessee Titans

23) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

24) Pittsburgh Steelers

25) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)

26) Cleveland Browns

27) Baltimore Ravens

28) New Orleans Saints

29) Green Bay Packers

30) Buffalo Bills

31) Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City Chiefs)

32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers