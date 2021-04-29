NFL Draft Rumors Live: Tracking Latest 2021 First-Round Whispers

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s NFL draft day. Let’s get weird.

After weeks of rumors and mock drafts, the 2021 NFL Draft commences Thursday night in Cleveland. It should be, as always, one of the wildest nights on the football calendar.

The real action begins at 8 p.m. ET when commissioner Roger Goodell goes to the podium and the Jacksonville Jaguars go on the clock. But the entire day should be fascinating with teams potentially maneuvering to move up and down the draft boards.

We’ll have our ear to the Twitter ground all day in search of the latest NFL news and rumors, which all can be found in the live below.

9:40 a.m.: One potential draft need for the Eagles is obvious: receiver. However, Philly also needs help in the secondary, and it could be looking to move up, especially with the division-rival Cowboys also in desperate need of help on that side of the ball.

The Eagles have been active this week with phone calls on a potential move-up. Multiple teams in that range think Philly might be trying to get ahead of Dallas for one of the top corners. Some NFC East jockeying going on. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 29, 2021

9:10 a.m.: Keep an eye on the Panthers, who have been busy already this week, trading Teddy Bridgewater to the Broncos.