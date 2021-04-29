NFL Draft Rumors Live: Tracking Latest 2021 First-Round Whispers

It’s NFL draft day. Let’s get weird.
After weeks of rumors and mock drafts, the 2021 NFL Draft commences Thursday night in Cleveland. It should be, as always, one of the wildest nights on the football calendar.
The real action begins at 8 p.m. ET when commissioner Roger Goodell goes to the podium and the Jacksonville Jaguars go on the clock. But the entire day should be fascinating with teams potentially maneuvering to move up and down the draft boards.
We’ll have our ear to the Twitter ground all day in search of the latest NFL news and rumors, which all can be found in the live below.
9:40 a.m.: One potential draft need for the Eagles is obvious: receiver. However, Philly also needs help in the secondary, and it could be looking to move up, especially with the division-rival Cowboys also in desperate need of help on that side of the ball.
9:10 a.m.: Keep an eye on the Panthers, who have been busy already this week, trading Teddy Bridgewater to the Broncos.
What the Panthers do (or won’t do) could have a ripple effect on a whole bunch of teams. If they like Sam Darnold and feel comfortable with him under center, perhaps they trade out of that pick — to a team like the Patriots, perhaps? But how do they feel about, say, Justin Fields? If the Ohio State quarterback falls down the board and lands in their laps, do the Panthers make the move? There are a lot of things in play for Carolina, as pointed out by Schefter.
8:10 a.m.: The New Orleans Saints are in a bit of a transition period, which makes this an important day for that franchise. Could they be on the way up the draft board?
8 a.m.: One of the biggest characters on draft day is an NFL veteran: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. San Francisco earlier this month traded up to No. 3 and hasn’t been shy about its intentions to take a QB. That has left Jimmy G. to hang in the wind. Will San Fran trade him? Or will they keep him on the roster and play him for at least one more season while the rookie sits and learns?
Here’s where things stand, according to the league’s best-connected reporters: