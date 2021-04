NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak made sure to give the Boston Bruins an early lead Thursday night against the Buffalo Sabres.

The top-line winger needed just 1:16 to beat Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to put the Bruins up 1-0 at TD Garden.

It started when Brad Marchand backhanded a pass through Casey Middlestadt’s legs over to Patrice Bergeron who fed the puck to Pastrnak for the one-timer.

It was pretty slick. Check it out:

That marked No. 19 of the season for Pastrnak.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images