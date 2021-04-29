Tom Brady Clearly Over This Annual (And Predictable) Draft Day Tradition

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady apparently is just like you and us: He no longer has any interest in seeing his NFL combine photo.

Year in and year out, as the NFL draft approaches, Brady’s infamous 2000 combine photo makes the rounds on TV and social media. In case you’re interested in viewing it for the millionth time, you can check it out below:

Never forget Tom Brady's Draft Report:



â–» Poor build/Skinny

â–» Lacks physical stature/strength

â–» Lacks mobility/ability to avoid the rush

â–» Lacks strong arm

â–» Canâ€™t drive the ball downfield

â–» Doesnâ€™t throw tight spiral

â–» System-type player

â–» Easily knocked down @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/qLTLLwOrDz — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) April 27, 2021

Well, the the 43-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is sick of that tradition.

Check out this tweet from Thursday afternoon:

Annual â€œPost Tomâ€™s Shirtless Combine Photo on Twitterâ€ Day. My favorite ðŸ™„ðŸ™„ — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 29, 2021

Tough life, that Tom Brady has. Tough life.