This Wild Aaron Rodgers-49ers Trade Rumor Can’t Possibly Be Real … Can It?

NESN Logo Sign In

Just what exactly are the San Francisco 49ers up to — and is Aaron Rodgers somehow involved?

Perhaps no team is more fascinating to monitor with the 2021 NFL Draft hours away than San Fran. The Niners own the No. 3 pick in the draft (with their eyes on quarterbacks), which means they may also be looking to trade incumbent signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo.

But it sounds like anything and everything is on the table for John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan and Co., including an interest in the reigning MVP. Apparently, KFAN Vikings play-by-play man Paul Allen first reported the 49ers offered the Packers that No. 3 pick, plus other picks and players — including Garoppolo — in exchange for Rodgers. Veteran reporter Bill Michaels essentially made that go viral with this tweet:

The @49ers have offered the @Packers the 3rd overall pick in this year's draft, plus other picks and a number of players from their current roster including Garoppolo

for Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers turned them down.

First reported by @PAOnTheMic and confirmed by others. — Bill Michaels (@Bill_Michaels) April 29, 2021

No offense to Allen or Michaels or “others,” but it’s kind of sketchy, right? That the Vikings radio guy is the one reporting this is enough to get your antenna up.

Unsurprisingly, ESPN’s Packers reporter Rob Demovsky — who is very tied in with the Green Bay organization — shot down the report.

This is NOT true, I'm told by a source with direct knowledge.



Repeat NOT true. NO CALLS, per source. https://t.co/qelhNfH3R5 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) April 29, 2021

OK, so end of story, right? Well, not so fast. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio essentially confirmed the original report, while adding a little bit of new information.