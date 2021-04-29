NESN Logo Sign In

The latest reports from multiple NFL insiders suggest the 49ers will not trade Jimmy Garoppolo to the Patriots, or any other team, by week’s end.

On the contrary, says Skip Bayless.

Bayless, as he explained Thursday on FS1’s “Undisputed,” believes it’s only a matter of time before Garoppolo returns to New England.

“It feels inevitable to me,” Bayless said. “It feels like fair is fair and that (Bill) Belichick — he’ll need to see how the draft falls — that he’s sitting on the 46th overall pick, mid-second round. Wouldn’t that be a fair price for Jimmy G? ‘Cause they got him for a two, right? Again, he gave away Jimmy G. Jimmy G had earned the right to have a first-round tag on him.”

.@RealSkipBayless on report Patriots are still interested in Garoppolo:



"It feels inevitable. It's on a silver platter for Belichick to tell the NFL: 'Watch me now, this is the guy I hand-picked to succeed Tom Brady.' But I think Jimmy G will struggle." pic.twitter.com/Z3tUOvkFwB — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 29, 2021

Belichick clearly has a high opinion of Garoppolo, and it probably wouldn’t be overly challenging for Tom Brady’s former backup to reacclimate himself to Foxboro if the Patriots traded for him. Still, Bayless doesn’t believe a reunion would result in success.

“…To me, this is Belichick saying, ‘I’m back in business. This is where I wanted to be about five years ago and now I’m back on track,'” Bayless said. “Again, what’s the bible say, ‘pride goeth before the fall’? I think your pride is going to do you in here. I don’t think Jimmy G is the answer. I don’t think he can play, perform any better than Cam performed last year. I think he will struggle. I think he’s one of those guys with a lot of talent who doesn’t process all that quickly and he’s an interception waiting to happen.”