NESN Logo Sign In

Things are starting to look different around the Boston area.

More restaurants and bars around the area are starting to open back up with precautions in place for safety as the COVID-19 vaccine distribution moving along quickly.

NESN recently swung by Sons of Boston to check out the spot prior to the Boston Bruins’ clash with the Buffalo Sabres.

Find out more about local beer retailers around with Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzers in the video above from the “Ultimate Bruins Show” above, presented by Bud Light.

Find a Bud Light/Bud Light Seltzer at your local beer retailer or locate a delivery retailer at www.budlight.com/delivery.