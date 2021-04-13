What Excites Enes Kanter Most About Tuesday’s Game Vs. Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

Enes Kanter will take on the Boston Celtics on Tuesday for the first time since leaving the team, and he actually is excited about it.

The big man rejoined the Trail Blazers last offseason and has found solid success in Portland. He recently recorded a franchise record 30-rebound game Saturday night against the Detroit Pistons.

When it comes to playing the Celtics, though, Kanter is rather excited.

“All I care about is trash talking to them,” Kanter told NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg on the “Celtics Talk” podcast. “I cannot wait to just see Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum and Kemba (Walker), just trash talk them, you know?”

There is one thing he hopes does not happen, though.