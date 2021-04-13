Twitter Roasts Cubs’ Javier Báez After Brutal Attempt To Throw To First

NESN Logo Sign In

Amid a disappointing start to the season for the Chicago Cubs, Javier Báez perhaps provided some comedic relief for fans… depending on how you look at it.

Down 6-1 against the Milwaukee Brewers in the bottom of the seventh inning, Billy McKinney hit a ground ball toward Báez at shortstop. Scooping the ball off a bounce, Báez quickly switched the ball over to his throwing hand and made the throw.

It just went nowhere near first base. Needless to say, Twitter had some fun with the sequence.

My new favorite throw any sport any ball pic.twitter.com/on37707V0f — #HonkHonk (@ColeyMick) April 13, 2021

And for his next trick, El Mago will make the baseball disappear! pic.twitter.com/zbHiPdNUEV — Michael Cerami (@Michael_Cerami) April 13, 2021

For those not watching. Truly special. Long year



pic.twitter.com/xUWf4h5VED — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) April 13, 2021

The Bears found their new quarterback. https://t.co/7yTxcql4bD — Daniel Bradley (@dcbradley) April 13, 2021

Probably could be the new Bears QB, tbh. https://t.co/BjUJ7ymqvv — Timothy 🏴‍☠️🏆 (@TimARichardson) April 13, 2021

Oh man.

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images