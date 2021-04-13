Twitter Roasts Cubs’ Javier Báez After Brutal Attempt To Throw To First

This is professional baseball

Amid a disappointing start to the season for the Chicago Cubs, Javier Báez perhaps provided some comedic relief for fans… depending on how you look at it.

Down 6-1 against the Milwaukee Brewers in the bottom of the seventh inning, Billy McKinney hit a ground ball toward Báez at shortstop. Scooping the ball off a bounce, Báez quickly switched the ball over to his throwing hand and made the throw.

It just went nowhere near first base. Needless to say, Twitter had some fun with the sequence.

Oh man.

