Bruins’ Tuukka Rask Has Highest Save Percentage In NHL Playoff History

Tuukka Rask is good.

The goalie has been at it for some time with Bruins, finding himself playing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the eighth time in his 14-year career with Boston. But as it turns out, there’s no one better between the pipes in the postseason.

Rask has logged 98 playoff games to this point, including Sunday night’s victory that eliminated Washington Capitals from contention and clinched a spot the next round.

He added 40 saves to his resume on 41 shots, making his career playoff save percentage a .927.

No big deal, but that’s the best save percentage in NHL playoff history for goalies who’ve made at least 75 appearances, per Boston Sports Info.

He and the Bruins will be back at it after the winner of a series between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders.

