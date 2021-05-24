Bruins Injuries: Update On Kevan Miller, Others After Boston Advances

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins’ five-game victory over the Washington Capitals in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs comes with a huge benefit: Rest.

The Bruins, by taking care of business in such short order, now will have some extra time to recharge before facing either the Pittsburgh Penguins or New York Islanders in Round 2.

“I think the overall principle was to get as much rest as possible for all facets, injury-wise,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney told reporters during a video conference Monday. “It’s been an incredibly compressed schedule. As you all know, we played a hell of a lot of games down the stretch to make up for time that we had missed through our own (COVID-19) outbreak and other teams.

“So, we’re going to use the rest and time to our advantage in that regard the next couple of days for players to be off the ice and away and spending some time with their families.”

The Bruins eliminated the Capitals on Sunday night with a 3-1 win in Game 5 at Capital One Arena.

It’s unclear at this point when Boston’s next series will begin, as the Penguins and Islanders enter Game 5 of their best-of-seven set Monday night tied at two games apiece. The earliest the Pittsburgh-New York series can end is Wednesday night.

The Bruins lost defenseman Kevan Miller in Game 4 against the Capitals last Friday, as he took a high hit from Washington defenseman Dmitry Orlov and then smacked his head on the ice. Miller missed Game 5 after a night in the hospital and his status remains up in the air.