Bruins Wrap: Boston Moves On With 3-1 Game 5 Win Over Capitals

The Boston Bruins have knocked off the Washington Capitals and are moving on to the second round.

Behind two goals from captain Patrice Bergeron, the B’s beat the Caps 3-1 on Sunday at Capital One Arena in Game 5 to secure the series win 4-1.

The Bruins entered the third period up 2-0, but a Conor Sheary goal 11 seconds in made for a thrilling final 20 minutes. Bergeron’s second tally, which came with 7:35 left in regulation, proved to be the dagger.

David Pastrnak had the game’s other goal.

Tuukka Rask made xx saves for the Bruins. Ilya Samsonov turned away xx shots for Washington.

Here’s how it all went down.

HANGING ON

The first period ended scoreless, but the Capitals controlled play.