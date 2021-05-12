Bruins Look Ahead To Stanley Cup Playoffs After Regular Season Finale

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins’ 2021 regular season is complete.

Boston concluded its regular season schedule Tuesday night on the road as they fell to the Washington Capitals 2-1 after the Capitals scored a wild last-second goal to clinch the victory.

The Bruins finished the regular season with a 33-16-7 record good for 73 points and third place in the East Division standings. Boston heads into the Stanley Cup Playoffs beginning Saturday as they take on the Capitals at Capital One Arena.

After the regular season finale Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy discussed the loss and took a look ahead at the postseason.

To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by New England Toyota.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images