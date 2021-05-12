Celtics Wrap: Boston Falls 129-121 In All-Important Game Vs. Heat

NESN Logo Sign In

This was not the outing the Celtics had hoped for.

Boston fell 129-121 to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night at TD Garden after a back-and-forth game turned ugly late for the C’s. Things got interesting late in the final frame, but the Heat managed to hang on.

Tyler Herro (24 points, 11 rebounds), Duncan Robinson (22 points) and Bam Adebayo (22 points, seven rebounds, five assists) led the charge for Miami. The Heat’s bench got hot late in the game as they opened up a double-figure lead the C’s couldn’t erase.

Kemba Walker (36 points, seven rebounds, four assists) dazzled while Jayson Tatum (33 points, eight rebounds, six assists) found bursts of success throughout the game. Evan Fournier (20 points, four rebounds, eight assists) helped Boston get off to a strong start, but faded into the background down the stretch.

The Celtics dipped to 35-34 and now likely will finish the season as the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat, meanwhile, improved to 38-31 and have a chance to boost their positions in the standings before their final game Sunday.

Here’s how it all went down: