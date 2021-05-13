Celtics Wrap: Boston Contines Late-Season Skid With Loss To Cavaliers

The Boston Celtics just cannot find a win as the regular season comes to an end.
The Cleveland Cavaliers topped the C’s 102-94 at Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday as Boston was handed its fourth straight loss.
The Celtics dipped to 35-35 while the Cavs improved to 22-48.
Here’s how it all went down:
STARTING FIVE
PG: Tremont Waters
SG: Aaron Nesmith
SF: Evan Fournier
PF: Jayson Tatum
C: Tristan Thompson
TYPICAL
Boston really could have used a better start than this.
The Celtics got off to a solid start Tuesday, but that was not the case Wednesday. Boston found itself in a five-point hole early versus Cleveland.
The Cavs, meanwhile, hit nine of 23 shots in the first frame.
Cleveland led Boston 22-17 after 12 minutes.
NOT MUCH IMPROVEMENT
Things did not change much in the second.
The Cavs maintained their lead on 33.3% shooting while the C’s hit just 16 of 48 shots in the first half. Tatum led Boston with 11 points through 24 minutes.
Payton Pritchard led the charge with nine points and six rebounds through two quarters, though Grant Williams (three points) was the only bench player to score in the half.
With that, the Cavs entered the second half with a 42-39 lead, giving Boston a chance to rebound.
SOME HOPE
Boston closed the gap in the third, though Cleveland wasn’t willing to give up its lead without a fight.
The C’s shooting did not improve much, but they managed to finish the third two points up on the Cavs.
Tatum led all scorers with 20 points while Pritchard had 12 points and seven rebounds.
Kevin Love, meanwhile, trailed Tatum by just one with 19 and Collin Sexton had 18. Love had eight rebounds, though Jarrett Allen led all with 10 through three.
The Celtics took a 69-67 lead into the final frame.
A LOSS INDEED
Once again, the C’s fell short of a W.
Cleveland started the fourth on an 11-0 run that Boston struggled to overcome. The C’s shot just 34.6% while the Cavs hit 45% of their attempted shots.
There wasn’t much to the rest of this one. Boston lost 101-94 for their fourth straight loss.
PLAY OF THE GAME
FAST PP!
UP NEXT
Boston’s penultimate game of the season is slated for Saturday, though, a start time has yet to be announced.