Celtics Wrap: Boston Contines Late-Season Skid With Loss To Cavaliers

The Boston Celtics just cannot find a win as the regular season comes to an end.

The Cleveland Cavaliers topped the C’s 102-94 at Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday as Boston was handed its fourth straight loss.

The Celtics dipped to 35-35 while the Cavs improved to 22-48.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Tremont Waters

SG: Aaron Nesmith

SF: Evan Fournier

PF: Jayson Tatum

C: Tristan Thompson

TYPICAL

Boston really could have used a better start than this.

The Celtics got off to a solid start Tuesday, but that was not the case Wednesday. Boston found itself in a five-point hole early versus Cleveland.