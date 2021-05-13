NESN Logo Sign In

The birds are chirping, the flowers are blooming and the NFL completely stole the show in the sports world despite not taking the field for months.

From sunrise to sunset Wednesday those paying attention were left discussing the NFL schedule — yes, the schedule — well before the league’s Opening Night on Sept. 9.

There was a lot to like for all fans as it marked another day closer to football, but especially for fans of teams that were dealt a favorable hand.

Here are our biggest winners and losers from the 2021 NFL schedule release:

Winners

Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick

The NFL may have shown their unwillingness to trust Bill Belichick’s Patriots with just three primetime games, and scheduling Tom Brady to come to New England in Week 4 perhaps further depicts that. The reason being? Well, that game alone, scheduled for “Sunday Night Football,” could earn the league its best ratings in history and playing it earlier in the season gives it a better chance to stay that way. Injuries (hopefully) won’t be a factor in the first month of the season while the Patriots, no matter how they start, still will be relevant Week 4. If the game was held Week 10 or Week 12, and New England entered, say, with a 3-6 or 4-7 record, well, that may limit some of the national juice. That won’t be the case with the game being played earlier in the season, even if the 1-2 Patriots enter against the 3-0 Bucs.

Week 1

The NFL is starting off hot with Opening Night between “America’s Team” Dallas Cowboys and the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It may have been an obvious choice once Cowboys-Bucs was determined, but it’s nevertheless a massive ratings grab. And while it’s probably the most viewed game of the weekend, it may not even be the best as the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns face off in an AFC playoff rematch. Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will face the Chicago Bears on “Sunday Night Football” while the Baltimore Ravens face the Las Vegas Raiders on “Monday Night Football.” That’s a strong primetime slate.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs seem to start with marquee game after marquee game. Of course, perhaps that’s what comes with having Patrick Mahomes and an incredibly talented offense. But seriously, the Chiefs kick off their season against the Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills in four of the first five weeks. Would it really be a shock to see all four of those teams in the playoffs at season’s end? Fortunately for Kansas City, three of those four are at home and, again, they have Mahomes.