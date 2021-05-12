Red Sox Wrap: Nathan Eovaldi’s Start Spoiled By Boston’s Quiet Bats

The Boston Red Sox received a strong bounce-back start from Nathan Eovaldi but weren’t able to put the offense together to support him Tuesday in a 3-2 defeat to the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park.
Eovaldi, who had allowed six runs on seven hits against the Detroit Tigers last week, went six innings and allowed just two hits.
Unfortunately for the Red Sox, they were limited to just four hits as Oakland starter Chris Bassitt was equally as impressive, and Boston ultimately lost a second-straight game.
Boston fell to 22-15 while Oakland improved to 22-15.
Here’s how it went down:
GAME IN A WORD
Duel.
With Eovaldi and Bassitt each throwing well, it had the feeling of a great pitching duel.
ON THE BUMP
— Eovaldi showed off the velocity as he had it all working for him Tuesday night. The right-hander retired the side in order in the first, third and fifth innings.
Eovaldi went six frames and allowed just one run on two hits with four strikeouts. He threw 102 pitches (65 strikes) in those six innings, though, which likely was why he got pulled after one of his better starts this season.
— Darwinson Hernandez took the mound in the seventh with the Red Sox and Athletics tied 1-all and quickly allowed Oakland to take the lead. The left-hander allowed each of the first three batters he faced to reach base as he made it through just 1/3 inning.
Hernandez was pulled after allowing one run with runners at second and third. His final stat line was two runs on two hits.
— Adam Ottavino replaced Hernandez in the seventh.
The right-hander got the first batter he faced to ground into a fielder’s choice, which prevented a run from scoring, but allowed a RBI single to right field as Oakland stretched its lead to 3-1. With runners on first and second, Ottavino induced a line out to left field to end the frame.
— Hirokazu Sawamura came on in the eighth and pitched a one-hit inning with two strikeouts.
The right-hander returned for the ninth, with Boston trailing 3-2, and pitched another one-hit inning, but didn’t allow a runner into scoring position. Sawamura concluded with zero earned runs and four strikeouts on 32 pitches (22 strikes).
IN THE BATTER’S BOX
— The Red Sox struck first with one run in the home half of the first.
Alex Verdugo slapped a one-out single to shallow center and advanced to second and then third base on wild pitches from Oakland starter Chris Bassitt. J.D. Martinez did the rest, sending a sacrifice fly to right field which allowed Verdugo to score.
— Michael Chavis recorded a one-out single in sixth after Bassitt retired 15 Red Sox batters in a row. It was just Boston’s second hit of the night.
— Rafael Devers cut Boston’s deficit to 3-2 with one swing of the bat in the seventh inning. The third baseman sent a solo shot, which measured 353 feet, into the Green Monster seats.
— Boston had runners at the corners with two outs in the ninth inning after Verdugo earned a lead-off walk and Devers reached first on a fielder’s choice. Christian Vazquez popped out in foul territory to end the game.
— Chavis was the only Red Sox batter to record multiple hits (two) while Verdugo and Devers rounded out Boston’s four hits.
TWEET OF THE NIGHT
Mitch Moreland received some pregame praise from Red Sox manager Alex Cora, and was granted a warm welcome from those at Fenway Park.
