Red Sox Wrap: Nathan Eovaldi’s Start Spoiled By Boston’s Quiet Bats

The Boston Red Sox received a strong bounce-back start from Nathan Eovaldi but weren’t able to put the offense together to support him Tuesday in a 3-2 defeat to the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park.

Eovaldi, who had allowed six runs on seven hits against the Detroit Tigers last week, went six innings and allowed just two hits.

Unfortunately for the Red Sox, they were limited to just four hits as Oakland starter Chris Bassitt was equally as impressive, and Boston ultimately lost a second-straight game.

Boston fell to 22-15 while Oakland improved to 22-15.

Here’s how it went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Duel.

With Eovaldi and Bassitt each throwing well, it had the feeling of a great pitching duel.