Chris Sale ‘Feels Like Pitcher Again’ While Rehabbing For Red Sox Return

NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Sale will be rejoining the Boston Red Sox at some point this summer after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

While timelines are still unclear, the starting pitcher has been down in Fort Myers working on a throwing program, and tossed a solid bullpen session Saturday.

While the Red Sox aren’t rushing anything, pitching coach Dave Bush in his media availability Sunday said the left-hander is starting to feel like his old self on the mound.

“He’s throwing. He’s getting off the mound. I don’t know exactly what dates,” Bush told reporters via Zoom, ahead of Boston’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies. “It’s a couple of times a week right now, and definitely a shorter number of throws, but he’s on the mound as part of throwing program. And he’s building up strength and building up intensity. Where he is today, I’m not exactly sure, but he’s definitely on the mound and building up and he feels really good about it. It’s a really important step for him to be able to get on the mound and as he said, he feels like a pitcher again. That’s a really big step, that he feels like he’s getting close and he’s going to be a part of the team sometime soon.”

When “sometime soon” actually is remains to be seen, but the Red Sox rotation is eager to have him back.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images