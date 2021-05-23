Liverpool Vs. Crystal Palace: Score, Highlights Of Premier League Game

Liverpool finished third in the Premier League after Sadio Mane?s two goals secured a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in front of 10,000 fans at Anfield.
The Reds? final-day victory, coupled with Chelsea?s 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa, saw Jürgen Klopp?s side rise one place in the standings and secure qualification for next season?s Champions League.
Mane?s first goal, a poacher?s finish at the back post after a corner, came in the 36th minute, and the No. 10 made sure of his team?s top-four berth with a second-half hit at the Kop end.
Liverpool end the campaign unbeaten in their final 10 top-flight matches and will return to Europe’s elite club competition in 2021-22.
