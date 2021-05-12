Five Things To Know About Capitals Ahead Of Playoff Series Vs. Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

The regular season is in the past (for many teams), and now sights are set on the Stanley Cup playoffs for the Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins.

Despite Bruins fans growing plenty familiar with the Capitals given the schedule structure for this season, here are a few things to know about Washington ahead of the best-of-seven first-round playoff series, which begins Saturday.

Zdeno Chara plays for them

Didn’t you hear?

We’re obviously kidding, acting like Bruins fans don’t already know this. But expect to hear a lot about Chara in the coming days.

They’re not too healthy

John Carlson and T.J. Oshie both have missed time recently with lower-body injuries. Alex Ovechkin just returned from a lower-body issue of his own. Ilya Samsonov and Evgeny Kuznetsov are in the COVID-19 protocols. Tom Wilson left a game the other week briefly after knocking knees with someone. Chara, Lars Eller, Nick Jensen and Justin Schultz all looked ailed at times Tuesday (though they didn’t miss any time).

So, even if they technically are at “full strength” by the time Saturday rolls around, the Capitals have a ton of players — notable ones, too — who have missed some time or might not be at 100 percent.

They sure know how to score

While on the leakier side in the back end, the Capitals know how to run up the score. They’re second in the NHL in goals per game, and a lot of that scoring success can be attributed to their offensive abilities along the blue line.