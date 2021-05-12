Virgil Van Dijk Injury: Here’s When Liverpool Star Hopes To Return

NESN Logo Sign In

Virgil van Dijk is confident he is well on course to be ready to begin preseason training with his teammates ahead of 2021-22.

The Liverpool defender is entering the latter stages of his rehabilitation program from a knee injury sustained last October, which required surgery and has kept him out of action since.

However, speaking to Liverpoolfc.com in his first interview since the operation, Van Dijk has offered supporters a positive update on his condition as he aims to be ready to join the rest of the squad in beginning preparations for the new campaign in July.

But the 29-year-old also revealed he has taken the difficult decision to not be available for selection for the Netherlands at this summer?s European Championships, instead adopting a longer-term outlook ahead of a potentially huge 18 months for both club and country.

LiverpoolFC.com: It’s your first interview in a while, Virgil, so I guess the first place to start is just how are you?

Van Dijk: I’m actually quite good. I’m feeling positive and full of energy and I’m obviously working very hard. It’s been a very, very tough journey so far, but I am in a good place right now and I’m progressing nicely.

LiverpoolFC.com: It’s been seven months since you had surgery. Everyone is so eager to know when you might be able to play for club or country again — what can you tell us about that at this stage?