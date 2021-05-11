NHL Announces Official Time, Date For Bruins-Capitals Game 1

NESN Logo Sign In

Mark your calendars, folks.

We have a date and time for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs between the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals.

The Bruins locked up the No. 3 seed in the East Division on Monday night in a 3-2 overtime win against the New York Islanders, solidifying their matchup against the Capitals.

Game 1 will take place Saturday night at 7:15 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena, the NHL announced. It will be a best-of-seven series.

The remainder of the schedule will be announced later on this week.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images