The Boston Bruins still don’t know when they will begin their second-round Stanley Cup playoffs series against the New York Islanders.

But when they do, Jeremy Lauzon plans to be ready.

The B’s defenseman has been dealing with an injury since Game 1 of the Bruins’ first-round series against the Capitals. Due to the ailment, the opener against Washington ended up being the only game Lauzon played in Round 1

But the 24-year-old skated in a red non-contact jersey during practice Wednesday and shed it for a full participant sweater Thursday.

“My goal is to be ready as soon as possible,” Lauzon said Thursday over Zoom. “Obviously, every day I’m making good strides, and in the end it’s not going to be my call. But for sure I’m feeling better and better every day.”

Lauzon skated on a pairing with Connor Clifton during practice, which seems to hint at Lauzon having the edge over Jarred Tinordi for the final spot in the lineup for Game 1 against the Isles.

