Jeremy Lauzon Injury: Bruins Defenseman Day-To-Day; Out For Game 3

Connor Clifton looked good Monday night, and that’s a good thing for the Boston Bruins because they’ll need him going forward.

Clifton drew into the lineup for Game 2 of the Bruins and Washington Capitals’ first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series in place of the injured Jeremy Lauzon.

And it appears Lauzon will miss at least one more game.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated Tuesday that Lauzon would be out with an injury for Game 3, and that he is considered day-to-day.

Lauzon presumably is injured after blocking a shot in Game 1 of the series, as he did not practice Sunday nor play Monday. He did finish Game 1, but at one point did briefly go into the locker room during the game.

Puck drop for Game 3 is set for 6:30 p.m. ET Wednesday on NESN. Pregame coverage will begin at 5:30.

