Watch Red Sox Top Prospect Jeter Downs Demolish First Triple-A Homer

Jeter Downs is on the board.

Downs, acquired last year in the Mookie Betts trade, struggled to begin the 2021 season with Triple-A Worcester. But the top prospect broke out Saturday, racking up three hits including his first home run above the Double-A level.

And it was an absolute bomb.

Take a look:

Red Sox No. 2 prospect Jeter Downs sends a ball into orbit for his first dinger of the season. pic.twitter.com/PAFPTWRYk3 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 15, 2021

Downs is widely regarded as one of the top two prospects in the Boston Red Sox farm system. Drafted and developed as a shortstop by the Los Angeles Dodgers, many believe he is the second baseman of the future in Boston.

With Saturday’s performance, the 22-year-old now is hitting .237 with one homer, three RBIs and four stolen bases.