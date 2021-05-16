Watch Red Sox Top Prospect Jeter Downs Demolish First Triple-A Homer

Downs picked up three hits in the WooSox victory

by

Jeter Downs is on the board.

Downs, acquired last year in the Mookie Betts trade, struggled to begin the 2021 season with Triple-A Worcester. But the top prospect broke out Saturday, racking up three hits including his first home run above the Double-A level.

And it was an absolute bomb.

Take a look:

Downs is widely regarded as one of the top two prospects in the Boston Red Sox farm system. Drafted and developed as a shortstop by the Los Angeles Dodgers, many believe he is the second baseman of the future in Boston.

With Saturday’s performance, the 22-year-old now is hitting .237 with one homer, three RBIs and four stolen bases.

More Baseball:

Red Sox Vs. Angels Lineups: Alex Verdugo Sits, Michael Chavis Leads Off

Thumbnail photo via Ashley Green/Telegram & Gazette via Imagn Content Services, LLC CP 4

Picked For You

Related