Tom Brady Vs. Patriots Ticket Prices Reaching ‘Unprecedented’ Levels

If you have a ticket for when Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to Gillette Stadium to face Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots in October, you might have the best regular season ticket in Boston sports history.

Jim Holzman, longtime owner, president and CEO of Ace Ticket, can’t remember anything ever resembling the demand he’s seen for the Week 4 game set to broadcast on “Sunday Night Football.”

“Ticket demand has been insane,” Holzman recently told NESN.com. “It’s unusual to have a big event five months in advance. Usually you have a Super Bowl or a playoff or something, but not like this. This is unprecedented, that you have an event so big this far away.”

Holzman acknowledged how Ace Ticket had already sold one ticket for as much as $5,000. And Ace Ticket actually make another sale for one ticket at nearly the same amount. Those seats, of note, were located in the second row at the 50-yard line. The get-in price at Ace Ticket is closer to $1,000 while there currently is a listing for $7,712, as well.

The reasoning behind the demand, according to Holzman, is twofold.

First and foremost is the obvious: Football fans want to watch a 44-year-old Brady go up against the head coach who didn’t want to bring him back despite 20 years of excellence. The Brady-Belichick debate picked up steam (or, for some, was put to rest) during Brady’s Super Bowl-winning season in Tampa Bay, and there are many who think this single matchup could be the final accomplishment for the seven-time champion.

The other reason? That’s simple, too.