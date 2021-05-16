Check Out First Photos Of Mac Jones, Patriots Rookies On Practice Field

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones has taken his first practice reps as a member of the New England Patriots.

The first-round quarterback, as well as other members of the team’s 2021 draft class, participated in rookie minicamp over the weekend. The Patriots on Saturday shared 28 photos from the workouts, including shots of Jones, Rhamondre Stevenson, Christian Barmore and others.

Check out some of the photos in the tweet below:

Yeah, football is back. Kind of.

New England will wrap up rookie minicamp Sunday afternoon. Then, the focus will turn toward organized team activities, which are scheduled to start May 24.

