Julio Jones Confirms He Wants To Leave Falcons: ‘I’m Out Of There’

The Julio Jones trade drama took a shocking turn Monday morning.
The superstar receiver has been the subject of trade speculation for much of the offseason, with multiple reports indicating the salary cap-strapped Atlanta Falcons would love to move the 32-year-old. And, apparently, the feeling is mutual.
FS1 “Undisputed” co-host Shannon Sharpe on Monday morning actually got Jones on the phone during the broadcast. Here’s what Jones said when asked if he wants to stay in Atlanta:
“Oh, man, no,” Jones said. “I’m out of there, man.”
Take a look:
Well, that settles that.
As for potential trade destinations, your guess is as good as ours. The Patriots frequently have been identified as a possible landing spot, and at least one report suggests New England has considered exploring a deal. Of course, there likely are many teams who would love to have Jones, even if he isn’t quite as good as he was during his prime.
The Falcons reportedly wanted a first-round pick for Jones before the 2021 NFL Draft but since have lowered their asking price. Stay tuned.