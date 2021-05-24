Julio Jones Confirms He Wants To Leave Falcons: ‘I’m Out Of There’

NESN Logo Sign In

The Julio Jones trade drama took a shocking turn Monday morning.

The superstar receiver has been the subject of trade speculation for much of the offseason, with multiple reports indicating the salary cap-strapped Atlanta Falcons would love to move the 32-year-old. And, apparently, the feeling is mutual.

FS1 “Undisputed” co-host Shannon Sharpe on Monday morning actually got Jones on the phone during the broadcast. Here’s what Jones said when asked if he wants to stay in Atlanta:

“Oh, man, no,” Jones said. “I’m out of there, man.”

Take a look:

Julio Jones to @ShannonSharpe on Atlanta: ?I?m outta there.?



Jones on where he wants to go: ?I wanna win.?



So there you have it. pic.twitter.com/7VI5dlADBC — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 24, 2021

Well, that settles that.