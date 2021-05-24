Julio Jones Personally Eliminates Cowboys As Potential Trade Destination

NESN Logo Sign In

Sorry, Cowboys fans: Julio Jones isn’t interested.

The star receiver confirmed he wants to leave the Atlanta Falcons during a Monday morning conversation with Shannon Sharpe, who got Jones on the phone during FS1’s “Undisputed” broadcast. The 32-year-old has been the subject of trade speculation for much of the NFL offseason.

The Cowboys have been considered a potential destination for Jones, a rumor only fueled by a questionable photo shared over the weekend. But Jones seemingly closed the door to Dallas while speaking with Sharpe.

“I ain’t going to Dallas, man,” he said. “I never thought about going to Dallas.”

Take a look:

Julio Jones to @ShannonSharpe on Atlanta: ?I?m outta there.?



Jones on where he wants to go: ?I wanna win.?



So there you have it. pic.twitter.com/7VI5dlADBC — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 24, 2021

So, where do things go from here?