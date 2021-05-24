Julio Jones Personally Eliminates Cowboys As Potential Trade Destination

Sorry, Cowboys fans: Julio Jones isn’t interested.
The star receiver confirmed he wants to leave the Atlanta Falcons during a Monday morning conversation with Shannon Sharpe, who got Jones on the phone during FS1’s “Undisputed” broadcast. The 32-year-old has been the subject of trade speculation for much of the NFL offseason.
The Cowboys have been considered a potential destination for Jones, a rumor only fueled by a questionable photo shared over the weekend. But Jones seemingly closed the door to Dallas while speaking with Sharpe.
“I ain’t going to Dallas, man,” he said. “I never thought about going to Dallas.”
Take a look:
So, where do things go from here?
Multiple reports indicate the Falcons, currently in salary cap hell, indeed want to trade Jones, preferably after June 1. There also are new reports including Atlanta’s asking price. So, a trade feels inevitable.
The teams willing to pay top dollar for Jones remain a mystery. The New England Patriots reportedly have discussed a trade, but would Bill Belichick really part with a first- or second-round pick for an aging receiver, especially after the Mohamed Sanu debacle? Jones is good, but he also was injured last year and isn’t as good as he was during his prime.
Nevertheless, this will be a fascinating story to follow moving forward.