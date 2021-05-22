Julio Jones Rumors: Patriots Have Discussed Trading For Falcons Star

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots reportedly have had conversations about trading for Julio Jones.

How far that has gone isn’t entirely clear, but the fact that it’s even on their radar should raise eyebrows.

The Atlanta Falcons reportedly want to move the wideout, who are in something of a rebuild. Trading for him would take not only a massive haul going the other way, but also some cap gymnastics by pretty much any team to make the money work.

That said, the Patriots have kicked around the idea of trading for Jones, according to NFL Media’s Mike Giardi.

“Can’t speak to what Julio Jones wants, but was told the #Patriots have had internal discussions about the wide receiver. The 32-year old had been incredibly durable until this past season when he dealt with a troublesome hamstring.

“The seriousness of those discussions weren?t made known to me so I shall not speculate,” Giardi added.

It would make sense if the Patriots wanted to swing big at wide receiver. They’ve made depth additions at the position, but nothing big like they did at tight end.