NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Sabotaging Packers’ Free Agency Efforts?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Aaron Rodgers rumors are getting juicier by the hour.

Since last summer, the superstar quarterback has warned prospective Packers free agents that he did not want to return to Green Bay for the 2022 season, NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday afternoon. The report arrives amid rampant speculation that Rodgers, fueled by disdain for Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, wants to be traded to another team.

Check out Garafolo’s report:

“What I’m told from multiple sources is that Aaron Rodgers was telling the Packers’ prospective free agents, ‘Basically, before you make any decision, I’m probably not gonna be here.’ And to the point where he was telling them all the way back to the beginning of last season.”

From NFL Now on @nflnetwork: On @BobMcGinnâ€™s â€œKrauseâ€ report and Aaron Rodgersâ€™ warning #Packers prospective free agents for quite some time he wasnâ€™t expecting to be back in Green Bay in 2021. pic.twitter.com/pXdYHffCiY — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 5, 2021

If that report is true, then the Packers and their fans would have every reason to be irate with Rodgers.

At this point, the relationship with Rodgers and the only team he ever has played for appears fractured beyond repair.