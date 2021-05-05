Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Mocked Packers GM In Chats With Teammates

NESN Logo Sign In

The fractured relationship between Aaron Rodgers and Brian Gutekunst might be beyond repair.

Rodgers’ apparent disdain for the Packers general manager reportedly is at the heart of his desire to leave Green Bay. In particular, the 2020 NFL MVP was miffed over the drafting of quarterback Jordan Love last spring and the releasing of receiver Jake Kumerow in September.

Rodgers has gone so far as to bash Gutekunst during conversations with Packers teammates, The Athletic’s Bob McGinn reported Wednesday morning.

Here’s an excerpt from his column:

According to sources, Rodgers has mocked Gutekunst in group chats with his teammates in Green Bay by referring to the GM as Jerry Krause. The late Krause, the general manager of the Chicago Bulls during their run of six NBA championships, was loathed by Michael Jordan for some personnel moves with which Jordan disagreed.

The Packers are well aware of Rodgers’ hard feelings toward Gutekunst but, at this point, are taking the high road insisting their sole focus is having Rodgers as their quarterback in 2021 and beyond.

How this story ends is anyone’s guess. However, at this point, it’s hard to imagine Rodgers returning to the Packers next season.