Patriots’ Defense ‘One Of The Hardest’ To Play In, Pats Captain Says

NESN Logo Sign In

Lawrence Guy is glad the New England Patriots’ defensive overhaul included the return of a few familiar faces.

Kyle Van Noy rejoined the Patriots this offseason after one year in Miami, and fellow linebacker Dont’a Hightower is expected back after opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Van Noy and Hightower both have won multiple Super Bowls with New England, and Guy believes their institutional knowledge will be a major asset for this year’s team.

“It’s exciting,” the veteran defensive tackle and team co-captain said Thursday in a video conference. “Where we came from last year, a lot of people were gone and we had a lot of youth, so just bringing back some of that experience — but not only that experience, having people come back that know the system. Bill (Belichick)’s system is one of the hardest systems to play in, and we understand that. We can see that through the years.

“Not everybody can come in here and play. We see talent come in and you see them go (and ask), ‘Why didn’t they fit.’ Because it’s difficult. We challenge each other. And actually having that brotherhood that we already had … that’s just going to bring a better brotherhood (with) everybody else that’s coming into the room. … It’s going to be exciting to get back on the field with everybody.”

The Patriots also added a handful of defenders who don’t have prior ties to Foxboro.

High-priced edge rusher Matt Judon — a former teammate of Guy’s in Baltimore — came over from the Ravens. Defensive lineman Henry Anderson played for the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts. D-tackle Davon Godchaux and linebacker Raekwon McMillan are new to New England, though both played in a similar system with Brian Flores’ Dolphins. D-tackle Montravius Adams spent the last four seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Defensive back Jalen Mills was a career Philadelphia Eagle until two months ago.