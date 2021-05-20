Julian Edelman Reiterates He Won’t End Retirement To Join Buccaneers

NESN Logo Sign In

Julian Edelman is conducting a masterclass on manipulating fans and media.

After months of indicating he wasn’t done playing, Edelman in April retired from the NFL after a remarkable career with the New England Patriots. Since then, he has leaned into speculation of his potentially joining Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in one breath shooting down the rumors and in the next seemingly leaving the door open for a return.

The rollercoaster continued this week when Edelman, 34, appeared on Michael Irvin’s podcast.

“I’m a one-team guy,” he said.

” … My knees (are) breaking down. I got everything I wanted. I got three rings, played in a magical dynasty, with an unbelievable franchise, coach, best quarterback of all time. Like, yo, I’m not a greedy guy. I played to win. I played to compete. I don’t need anything else to prove. I’m good with what I did, I left it all out on the field.”

Perhaps that will end the debate.

Probably not, though.