Inside Look At Moment Patriots Drafted Tre Nixon, Ernie Adams’ Final Pick

“You can tell when you’re going to have a good team in high school when your best players are your hardest workers in the classroom, on the field, everything,” Mays said. “And he was a kid who really was kind of first-in, last-out type guy. Just his work ethic of wanting to be great was instilled in him at a young age.”

THE SETBACK

Nixon received 46 offers out of high school before settling on Ole Miss. He caught one pass for 19 yards in 2017 as a redshirt freshman before transferring to UCF. He immediately showcased why he was a high recruit, catching 40 passes for 562 yards with four touchdowns as a sophomore and 40 passes for 830 yards with seven touchdowns as a junior. He should have broken out as a redshirt senior in 2020.

But in UCF’s season opener against Georgia Tech, Nixon beat massive Georgia Tech cornerback Zamari Walton for a 25-yard touchdown. Walton landed on Nixon awkwardly while trying to dislodge the ball and dislocated the wide receiver’s collarbone.

Nixon missed the Knights’ next six games which tanked his draft stock. He returned for their final three contests and caught 13 passes for 166 yards before entering the draft.

THE REDEMPTION

Without the injury, Nixon easily could have been a Day 2 or early Day 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. As a 23-year-old redshirt senior who missed most of his final college season, Nixon entered UCF’s pro day on April 1 with a strong chance that he wouldn’t hear his name called at all. He responded by running a 4.44-second 40-yard dash with a 6.81-second 3-cone drill, 4.25-second short shuttle, 35.5-inch vertical leap, 10-feet, 5-inch broad jump and 18 reps of 225 pounds at 6-feet, 187 pounds.

Tre Nixon, Devin Nixon, Mays, Cruz and Nixon’s girlfriend, Savannah, gathered at Nixon’s mom’s house for the final day of the draft back where it all started in Viera. It was a tense day as they watched the picks scroll by on the draft broadcast.

As the event was drawing to a close and Nixon saw wide receivers coming off the board, he started resigning to the possibility that his dream of getting drafted could be dashed and that he might need to catch on with a team as an undrafted free agent. Teams that were interested in Nixon as a priority free agent started calling his agent in the sixth round.

The team at the top of Nixon’s list, however, was the Patriots. They hadn’t drafted a wide receiver, and with Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, N’Keal Harry, Gunner Olszewski, Kristian Wilkerson, Isaiah Zuber and Devin Smith filling out the depth chart, New England was one of the destinations where it’s reasonable to believe a late-round or undrafted wide receiver could make the team. Nixon was even saying at the time that he could see himself playing in a Patriots uniform for Belichick.

“Every player wants to go as early as they can but you could see the stress kind of building on him the later it got,” Mays said. “That’s probably the most I’ve talked in a long time because I was trying to keep his mind off things. You hear about those stories of anybody not getting drafted or picked. It wears on them. You can’t help but let it wear on you.”

With 18 picks until the draft was over, a number with a Massachusetts area code flashed on Nixon’s phone.

“Yeah, is this Tre? Hey Tre, this is Ernie Adams with the New England Patriots,” Adams said as captured by the Patriots’ social media team. “I’m sure you’ve got your TV on watching the draft but we’re drafting you here in the seventh round. I just want to welcome you to the team, and I’ve got — Coach Belichick’s coming right here momentarily, so again, welcome to the Patriots I’m giving the phone to Coach Belichick.”

“Hey Tre, how are you doing? Congratulations, this is Bill Belichick,” Belichick said, via the Patriots’ social media team. “Great to have you with us. You just talked to Coach Adams. He personally selected you. He made this pick, and he selected a lot of players in his career.”

The tension was lifted.

“He started crying, mom started crying. It was a real emotional time,” Mays said. “You could see the weight of the world lifted off of him. Then he just kind of screamed as he hung the phone up. You put 21, 22 years of hard work in to see your dream come true, it’s a pretty special moment to be there.”

“It was probably one of the biggest, most emotional times of my life that I will always remember for the rest of my life,” Nixon said after being picked. “It was a huge blessing. God makes no mistakes and I was just really, really happy to share that moment with me and my family. Like I said, it?s a moment I?ll tell my grandkids about and I?ll never forget it. I?m very blessed.”

Nixon’s neighbors started pounding on his door and giving thumbs ups through the back windows.

“It was crazy,” Cruz said. “The whole neighborhood was happy for him. Just a lot of screaming. He was very high emotion, obviously. Very happy, excited. It’s good to see that and have his mother by him, his girlfriend, his brother. All the people that are close to him and care about him a lot on that special day.”

There’s a reason 46 colleges offered Nixon a scholarship. There’s a reason Nixon was on the 2020 Biletnikoff Award watch list before his injury. His high school career played out about as well as anyone could have anticipated. College was another story.

Now Nixon has a chance to reverse the Patriots’ — as well as his own — course and become the next Givens.

Maybe Ernie knows something.

