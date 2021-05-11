NESN Logo Sign In

Barring another unforeseen circumstance, the Boston Red Sox soon will have their full complement of position players.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Tuesday he expects Kiké Hernández and Christian Arroyo to return from the injured list on time, according to The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams.

Hernández strained his hamstring Thursday in the first inning of Boston’s win over the Detroit Tigers. The Red Sox placed him on the 10-day Injured List on Friday and recalled Michael Chavis from Triple-A Worcester to temporarily take Hernández’s spot on the 25-man roster.

The Red Sox placed Arroyo on the 10-day Injured List on Sunday. He left last Wednesday’s game against Detroit after being hit by a pitch and suffered a hand contusion. The Red Sox replaced Arroyo on the roster with Jonathan Araúz, whom they recalled from Worcester.

May 16 marks 10 days from last Friday, so Hernández and Arroyo seem on course to return to action on or around that date.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images