Mac Jones’ Ex-Coach Reveals QB ‘Always Wanted’ To Play For Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones said after being drafted by the Patriots that he secretly wanted to land with New England.

And it doesn’t appear those comments were lip service.

Not only has Jones’ father since confirmed his son’s desire to play for Bill Belichick in New England. The quarterback’s former Pop Warner youth football coach, Eric Yost, also recalls Jones at a young age wanting to follow in Tom Brady’s footsteps and play for the Patriots.

“Mac has always wanted to be a Patriot,” Yost said Saturday on WEEI’s “The Fitzy & Mego Show.” “He was always a huge Tom Brady fan and always emulated Brady.”

Well, Jones now has a chance to become Brady’s long-term successor in Foxboro. Cam Newton started for the Patriots in 2020 after Brady’s departure and currently sits atop New England’s QB depth chart, but it’s just a matter of time before Jones is thrust into action.

There was some speculation before the 2021 NFL Draft a couple of weeks ago that the Patriots might need to trade up to land Jones, who’s coming off an impressive college season in which he led Alabama to a national championship. Jones fell all the way to the Patriots at No. 15 in Round 1, however, it could wind up being the perfect match.

“I ran into his dad at the hardware store,” Yost said on WEEI. “We talked a lot, and they were really, really wanting to go with the Patriots.”