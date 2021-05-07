Red Sox Place Kiké Hernández On 10-Day IL, Recall Michael Chavis

NESN Logo Sign In

Kiké Hernández couldn’t avoid going on the injured list after all.

The Boston Red Sox utility man was placed on the 10-day IL with a right hamstring strain, the team announced Friday prior to first pitch against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

Hernández appeared uncomfortable after leading off Thursday’s win against the Detroit Tigers with a double. He slid into second and made it to third before being removed from the game.

Manager Alex Cora hinted after the win that a move to IL could be possible, and unfortunately for the Red Sox and Hernández, that’s exactly what happened.

The Red Sox recalled Michael Chavis from Triple-A Worcester.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images