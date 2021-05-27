Red Sox Option Struggling Franchy Cordero To Triple-A Worcester

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are hoping a trip to the minors will help Franchy Cordero work through his struggles.

Fresh off a win over the Braves at Fenway Park, the Red Sox on Thursday afternoon announced they optioned Cordero to Triple-A Worcester. A corresponding promotion was not announced in the press release.

Cordero, acquired by Boston from the Kansas City Royals in the offseason Andrew Benintendi trade, had been laboring through the start of his first season with the Sox. The 26-year-old only collected 17 hits over 95 at-bats to go along with 37 strikeouts. He also hasn’t looked totally comfortable in the outfield.

Cordero’s demotion should open the door for even more playing time for Danny Santana, who’s impressed since joining the Red Sox last Friday.

Boston will enjoy an off day Thursday before opening up a three-game series at home against the Miami Marlins on Friday.

