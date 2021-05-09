Red Sox Wrap: Bats Carry Boston To 11-6 Victory Over Orioles

ON THE BUMP

— Garrett Richards hit a couple of snags but generally was solid.

The righty gave up one run in each of the first two innings. The first came off a D.J. Stewart single that scored Cedric Mullins from third, while the second came on a Freddy Galvis leadoff solo shot. Richards was lights out through the next three innings, at one point retiring seven batters in a row, but ran into more trouble in the sixth.

Richards allowed back-to-back doubles to start the sixth, which allowed Baltimore to score its third run of the game. Ramon Urias drove in the O’s fourth run on a single to right, but Boston’s defense came in clutch and turned an incredible double play to end the inning.

In total, Richards pitched seven innings and allowed four earned runs off eight hits while striking out five and walking one.

— Austin Brice took over in the eighth. Despite hitting Stewart with a pitch, he tossed an otherwise seamless inning.

The righty returned to the mound in the ninth, where his command began to lag. He loaded the bases (including two hit batters) before giving up a two-out single that plated two more Orioles runs to make it 11-6.

— Josh Taylor came in and collected the final out of the game.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox got to Zac Lowther for the first time in the second inning with Marwin Gonzalez and Hunter Renfroe collecting RBIs on back-to-back hits to make it 2-1 Boston.