NESN Logo Sign In

Xander Bogaerts continued his campaign to be recognized as the best two-way shortstop in Major League Baseball on Saturday night.

And his play both in the field and at the plate helped Boston to an 11-6 victory over the Baltimore Orioles and Camden Yards.

First, his defense.

Bogaerts started an incredible 6-4-3 double-play on a hard-hit ball by Maikel Franco to get out of a sixth-inning jam.

Bogaerts climbed the ladder to snag a Cedric Mullins line drive one inning later, too.

His day in the field wasn’t to overshadow that at the plate, though.