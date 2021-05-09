Xander Bogaerts continued his campaign to be recognized as the best two-way shortstop in Major League Baseball on Saturday night.
And his play both in the field and at the plate helped Boston to an 11-6 victory over the Baltimore Orioles and Camden Yards.
First, his defense.
Bogaerts started an incredible 6-4-3 double-play on a hard-hit ball by Maikel Franco to get out of a sixth-inning jam.
Bogaerts climbed the ladder to snag a Cedric Mullins line drive one inning later, too.
His day in the field wasn’t to overshadow that at the plate, though.
Bogaerts went 3-for-4 at the dish with two RBIs and two runs scored. He belted a highlight-worthy, two-run homer in the sixth inning, which measured 414 feet.
Bogaerts now leads the MLB in home runs (seven in 17 games) since April 20, per Red Sox Notes.
Yeah, it’s safe to say Bogaerts covered some ground in his year-end highlight tape based solely on Saturday night’s performance.