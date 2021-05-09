Rob Gronkowski Shares Mother’s Day Message In Typical Gronk Fashion

NESN Logo Sign In

Rob Gronkowski has posted his obligatory Mother’s Day message to social media. And, of course, he did so typical Gronk fashion.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Sunday penned a silly yet heartfelt message to his mother, Diane, in honor of the holiday and paired it with an adorable photograph of themselves.

“Happy Mother’s Day to Momma G!” he wrote. “You’re a saint for raising all of use boys & dedicating your life to us to make sure we were always good! The best chicken souffle dinner out there by far! Love, Roberto!”

Happy Mother?s Day to Momma G! You?re a saint for raising all of us boys & dedicating your life to us to make sure we were always good! The best chicken soufflé dinner out there by far! Love, Roberto! pic.twitter.com/PqnlhDTZWW — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) May 9, 2021

It doesn’t get much better than that.

Happy Mother’s Day to all.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images