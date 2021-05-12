Robert Williams Update: Celtics Center Still Not ‘Significantly’ Better

NESN Logo Sign In

The latest update on Robert Williams is both encouraging and discouraging all at once.

The Boston Celtics center received a cortisone shot “earlier this week” in hopes of alleviating his turf toe, according to the team, but it has yet to do its job.

Williams “hasn’t felt significantly better” from treatment as of Wednesday afternoon.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens noted prior to the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers that they are taking a conservative approach with Williams.

Williams is not the only Celtics starter out right now, either. Jaylen Brown is done for the season with a wrist injury while Kemba Walker (knee) and Marcus Smart (right calf contusion) will miss Wednesday’s game.

Tip-off for Celtics-Cavaliers is slated for 8 p.m. ET.