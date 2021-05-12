Stars Might Align For Tom Brady To Break NFL Record In Foxboro Return

The Patriots reportedly will host the Bucs in Week 4

Tom Brady might have a shot at making history when he returns to Gillette Stadium.

The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly will visit the New England Patriots in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season. Of course, the majority of the discussion will center around Brady potentially beating his former team and head coach in a primetime matchup.

But the NFL record book might see a revision by the end of Brady’s Foxboro return. As pointed out by 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Scott Zolak, Brady currently trails the recently retired Drew Brees by 1,154 yards for the NFL’s all-time passing yards record.

For example, if Brady averages 300 passing yards over his first three games — certainly doable — he only would need 254 yards against the Patriots to break Brees record. So, there’s a real chance of this happening.

Early thoughts and prayers to Patriots fans in the event Brady walks into the house he built, dominates New England and breaks a significant NFL record.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

