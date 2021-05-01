This Patriots Draft Pick Is ‘Willing To Sacrifice Anything’ For Pats

NESN Logo Sign In

It doesn’t sound like Cameron McGrone will have much trouble adjusting to the New England Patriots’ culture.

Shortly after the Patriots selected him in the fifth round (177th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft, McGrone pledged to give all he has to his new team.

“I feel like I bring a winning attitude,” the linebacker said in his introductory conference call. “Just that Patriot Way. … I’m willing to sacrifice anything for the Patriots.”

McGrone played for a Michigan program that’s produced a parade of Patriots draft picks in recent years. He was the third Wolverines defender selected by New England in as many drafts, following outside linebackers Chase Winovich in 2019 and Josh Uche in 2020.

McGrone said he received congratulatory messages from Winovich and Uche after his selection and is excited to join his former teammates in Foxboro.

When McGrone will be ready to take the field for the Patriots remains to be seen, however. A torn ACL ended his final collegiate season last November and could initially sideline him as an NFL rookie.

“I’m feeling feeling really great,” he said when asked about his rehab. “Just ready to get to work at this point. Just chipping away every day.