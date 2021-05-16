Watch Red Sox Fan Snag Flying Bat While Taking Phone Call

NESN Logo Sign In

One Red Sox fan at Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon put on an impressive display of multitasking.

Los Angeles Angels second baseman Jose Rojas lost control of his bat in the second inning when he swung at a Nathan Eovaldi first-pitch cutter. The bat travelled not terribly far from the Boston dugout and was corralled by a fan who happened to be on the phone.

It must have been a fairly important call, as the fan stayed on the phone throughout the process. He deservedly received a round of applause from the limited number of fans in attendance.

That arguably was the best Boston highlight in the second frame, as Eovaldi surrendered four runs after logging a 1-2-3 first inning with two strikeouts.

